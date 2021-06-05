A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) staff on Friday returned a bag containing gold ornaments, foreign currency, laptop and other valuables to its owner at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport.

PIA Staff Returns Cash, Valuables to Passenger who Left It at Airport in Pakistan

According to the details, a passenger was traveling from Karachi to Lahore via Pakistan International Airline’s (PIA) flight PK-368 when he forgot his hand bag at the domestic lounge.

Meanwhile, Jinnah International Airport’s terminal manager found an abandoned hand bag at the lounge and informed the authorities about the bag. Later, the PIA officials managed contact with the passenger and handed it over to the real owner after carrying out necessary procedures.

Earlier on February 10, a porter had set an example of honesty after he returned a massive amount of foreign currency to a passenger at Peshawar’s Bacha Khan International Airport.

According to the details, a passenger, Badshah Khan, who had arrived at the Peshawar airport from

Riyadh via Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) flight PK-9728, lost 16,000 riyals at the lounge.

The cash had been found by another passenger who informed the porter about the money. The cash had been handed over to the actual owner by the porter and the passenger at the airport.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has granted permission for carrying cargo on passengers seats of the airport.

However, the airline has issued safety guidelines to the crew members in regard to the carriage of cargo in the passenger cabin.

According to the safety guidelines, the cargo loaded on the seats should not exceed the height of the seat’s backrest and loading in the cabinet should be made in such a manner that ensures easy access for firefighting in an emergency situation.

It added that at least one row abreast (every 4th / 5th row or as appropriate) should be left vacant to crossover aisles for firefighting and cargo should be secured using approved tie-down, whereas, galleys and toilets should not be used for cargo.