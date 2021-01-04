Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) set a new record for operating an international flight with only one passenger on board.

PIA Set New Record, Departs With Only 1 Passenger from Manchester To Islamabad

As per details, the special chartered flight of PIA PK-9702 having the capacity of 371 passengers departed from Manchester to Islamabad on Sunday with only one passenger, belonging to Gujrat.

The PIA spokesperson Abdullah Khan told that the Pakistani government granted permission for the chartered flight on humanitarian grounds after a passenger hailing from Gujrat requested the authorities.

The travel to the UK by people has been reduced due to fears of new strains. Pakistan has so far confirmed two cases of the UK variant, which is believed to be highly dangerous.

The Government of Pakistan on Dec. 22 had declared a temporary suspension on all incoming flights from the United Kingdom on the premise of new strain detection in England which is ‘more dangerous than other previously known strains’.

Travelers to depart for

England on a Pakistani passport will be liable to some conditions for their return to home country, including a negative PCR test taken maximum 72 hours before boarding.

Before arriving in Pakistan all international travellers are required to fill in the Personal Declaration of Health and Origin and hand it over to the Health Department Staff upon arrival at the airport.