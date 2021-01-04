PIA Set New Record, Departs With Only 1 Passenger from Manchester To Islamabad

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) set a new record for operating an international flight with only one passenger on board.
As per details, the special chartered flight of PIA PK-9702 having the capacity of 371 passengers departed from Manchester to Islamabad on Sunday with only one passenger, belonging to Gujrat.
The PIA spokesperson Abdullah Khan told that the Pakistani government granted permission for the chartered flight on humanitarian grounds after a passenger hailing from Gujrat requested the authorities.
The travel to the UK by people has been reduced due to fears of new strains. Pakistan has so far confirmed two cases of the UK variant, which is believed to be highly dangerous.
The Government of Pakistan on Dec. 22 had declared a temporary suspension on all incoming flights from the United Kingdom on the premise of new strain detection in England which is ‘more dangerous than other previously known strains’.
Before arriving in Pakistan all international travellers are required to fill in the Personal Declaration of Health and Origin and hand it over to the Health Department Staff upon arrival at the airport.
- Effective from 23 Dec till 30 Dec 2020, temporary entry restriction applies to passengers who originate from the UK, are in, or have been in the UK for the last 10 days.
- Passengers whose travel originate from destinations other than the UK, who are transiting through the UK and not leaving the airport, are allowed to travel in to Pakistan.
- Pakistani passport-holders who have travelled to the UK on visitor/temporary visas are allowed to return to Pakistan with following arrangements:
i) negative PCR test result, test taken within 72 hrs of flight departure
ii) PCR test will be conducted upon arrival in Pakistan by health authorities
iii) mandatory stay at home for 07 days
iv) trace and test for all arriving passengers