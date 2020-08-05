PIA has signed a contract with Portuguese charter airline HiFly to resume its flight operation to the United Kingdom.

PIA Resumes Flights to UK Using Portuguese Charter Plane

PIA will charter an aircraft from the international company and utilise it for its flights to Europe. According to the airline’s spokesperson, aircraft Airbus A-330 will be used for the flights. It will use PIA’s call sign and slot during the flight, he said, adding that the operation of the flights will begin from August 14.

HiFly is a Portuguese charter airline headquartered in Lisbon. It has

four wide-body aircraft –two new Airbus A330-900s, one Airbus A330-200 and one A340-300.

PIA’s competitor on the route, British Airways, has also announced that it will resume flight operations to Pakistan from London Heathrow Airport from August 14.

The airline said it will start direct flights three times between Heathrow Airport and Islamabad and will be taking extra precautionary measures for the safety of its crew and passengers.

Last week, PIA had announced that it will be operating flights from Paris to Pakistan starting August 15 to provide facilities to its passengers and bring them to the country.