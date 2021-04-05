PIA Re-Selling Return Tickets Of Britons At High Prices upto £2500 in Islamabad

Many British-Pakistanis have rushed to PIA counter to book their tickets to meet the deadline of 9 April, due to high demand of tickets, their prices are also sky High.

But British-Pakistanis who are in queue outside PIA office revealed other side of the story.

British-Pakistanis have alleged that PIA is taking advantage of the situation as a huge number of passengers wants to travel back before the deadline of 9 April.

Two British nationals, Rafaqat Hussain, Muhammad Zubair who came to Pakistan on 16 Jan 2021 PK9702 with return ticket of 3 April 2021 PK701 were stopped at airport before boarding on 3 April.

Both were told that their PNR is blocked and that they have to contact PIA booking office for further information.

Both reached PIA main booking office in Islamabad on Saturday night and were told to wait till morning. Next day on Sunday they were told by Manager at booking office, due to off working days on Sundays, he is unable to help them and asked them to come few days to get their problem fixed.

Passengers are advises to buy a new ticket with Sky High

price and that they can get a refund of their already purchased return ticket from their agent once they reach UK.

Both Rafaqat Hussain, Muhammad Zubair told they buy return ticket of £800 from Manchester and that already have book and Paid £210 for their test upon their arrival in UK.

Another passenger who buy a return ticket from UK told when he reached at Islamabad airport, he was told his flight time is changed and that flight has already departed to UK.

So this way passengers was duped with out any notification about his flight time changes.

Last day Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Bukhari had announced that PIA has arranged 07 extra special flights between 02 April till 08 April to facilitate passengers returning to UK(London & Manchester). Today in another update, PIA is seeking permission of UK for 4 additional flights to facilitate British-Pakistanis.

British Airways had sought permission for 10 more flights to Pakistan. Following the British government imposed a travel ban on Pakistan, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority put on hold the request of British Airways for more flights.

On the other hand, a statement issued by the PIA spokesperson said that in this situation, fares were being collected from foreign airlines up to Rs 4 lakh.

But British-Pakistanis at PIA office are telling other side of story.