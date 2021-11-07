Pakistan International Airlines is now ranked among best airlines in the world that have the safest operating records after achieving perfect safety ratings from European air safety watchdog SAFA with zero index.

PIA Ranked Among World’s Best Airlines From European Aviation watchdog

European aviation watchdog, Safety Assessment of Foreign Aircraft (SAFA) has expressed satisfaction with the safety standards of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and lowered its safety hazard index to zero.

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) achieved the safety targets of the European aviation watchdog and the zero safety hazard index granted by the SAFA brought the national air

carrier amongst the best global airlines having the safest operating records.

PIA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Arshad Malik said in a statement that the airline achieved a ‘perfect safety score’.

He added that SAFA’s inspections of commercial aircraft landing in Europe, Canada and the Gulf are conducted on regular basis and PIA achieved the target for the first time in history.

He praised the dedicated and sincere efforts of the national flag carrier that showed magnificent results and now the airline is now standing at zero ratio which is the perfect safety ratings of SAFA.

Arshad Malik said that it is a huge manifestation of adherence to world-class safety and airworthiness standards.