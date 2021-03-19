Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has been in the news in the recent past mostly for all the wrong reasons, ranging from fake pilot licenses to financial woes and mismanagement.

PIA Purser who Won Hearts for Calming Baby In A Flight shares His Love for Kids

A photo of a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) steward calming an agitated baby during a flight gone viral on the internet a few days ago.

Speaking to morning program, a PIA flight attendant named Waheed Ahmed said that he was not aware that someone taking his photo while he was helping a mother soothe her crying baby during a flight.

“Even I was not aware that my photo of calming an agitated baby gone viral on social media,” he said in an TV program, adding that he cannot see any baby crying.

“This is not the first time that I helped a mother

soothe her crying baby. As a cabin crew this is my duty to take care of passengers,” said PIA steward Waheed Ahmed.

Waheed said that he belongs to Shikarpur and associated with the national flag carrier for the past 34 years.

Sharing a tragic story of his life, Waheed said that he has three sons and his 19-year-old young boy was died in 2019 due to electrocution which he can never forget.

A senior flight attendant on a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight was hailed on social media after his pictures of helping a mother soothe her crying baby during a flight went viral.

Waheed, the cabin crew manager on board, carried the baby in his arms and walked up and down the aisle to help the baby fall asleep.

This gesture of PIA cabin crew surprised many people as national flag carrier airline was usually known for its poor service. The PIA flight was moving towards Karachi from Islamabad.