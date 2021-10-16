Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft suffered 66 bird strikes this year, the airline spokesperson, Abdullah Hafeez, apprised on Monday.

PIA Planes Suffered 66 Bird Strike : Spokesperson

While speaking with a news channel, Abdullah Hafeez said that the birds gather around the premises of airports due to lack of cleanliness and delay in installation of the bird control system at airports.

“Due to this, the bird-hit incidents are constantly increasing in Pakistan, causing millions of dollars losses to both national and foreign airlines every year,” he said.

The spokesperson called on the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to install advanced bird repelling systems near all national airports to save planes from

bird strikes.

Note that a Karachi-bound PIA plane escaped an accident after being hit by a flying bird near the Jinnah International Airport on Sunday.

According to reports, the aircraft en route from Sharjah to Karachi suffered a bird strike near Karachi airport, after which the pilot successfully managed to land the flight.

In a similar incident last week, an Istanbul-bound Turkish Airlines flight had escaped an incident after suffering a bird strike midair.

The incident occurred minutes after the flight took off from the Lahore airport. The pilot decided not to jeopardize the lives of over 350 passengers on board and requested an emergency landing back at the airport, which was approved by the authorities.