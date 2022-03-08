The government of Pakistan is sending a chartered Pakistan International Airline (PIA) plane to Poland to repatriate stranded students in Warsaw, temporarily, according to the Pakistan Mission at the United Nations.

PIA plane leaves for Poland to evacuate stranded Pakistanis

According to reports, the plane will land at 10 am local time in Warsaw and will bring around 300 Pakistanis home who were displaced by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

When the crisis began on February 24, there were around 7,000 Pakistanis in Ukraine (community 4,000, students 3,000), the majority of whom had already departed the

country on the advise of the Pakistan Embassy.

More flights will be operated to evacuate students and families, the Pakistan Mission at the UN stated.

Earlier on February 24, the rescue expedition evacuated 1,525 Pakistanis from Poland, Romania, and Hungary.

The PIA flight departed for Warsaw at 0715 hours (PST) today and will return with the stranded Pakistan to Islamabad.

Russia invasion

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two which has created 1.7 million refugees, a raft of sanctions on Moscow, and fears of wider conflict as the West pours military aid into Ukraine.