A pilot of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Saturday captured a picture of a very shiny, unidentified flying object (UFO) that he spotted in the sky during a domestic flight PK-304.

PIA Pilots Spotted UFO in Sky During A Flight in Pakistan

According to sources, the pilot saw the UFO near Rahim Yar Khan while operating a regular flight (Airbus A-320) to Lahore from Karachi.

“The UFO was extremely bright despite the presence of sunlight,” the pilot said, according to sources, adding that spotting such a bright object at daytime is very rare.

According to the pilot, the thing he spotted in the sky was not a planet but could be a “space station” or an “artificial planet” near the Earth.

Aside from the pilot, many residents of Rahim Yar Khan also spotted the shiny UFO and made videos of it.

“The captain of the flight saw an object in the sky during a PIA flight from Karachi to Lahore on January 23,” according to the spokesperson.

“According to the pilots they witnessed a ‘flying saucer’ at an altitude of 35,000 feet in the sky,” the spokesperson stated.

The captain of the flight reported the unidentified flying object (UFO), while the flight was

at an altitude of 1000 feet,’ PIA spokesperson stated.

“We are further inquiring into the sighting of the UFO, reported by the two pilots of the flight.”

The unidentified flying object (UFO) sightings, have been regular at the United States and other western countries but rarely reported in the East.

Recently a website has published a dossier with more than 700 documents about UFO sightings and its research dating back to 1970 which were declassified by the CIA.

The American Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has declassified a trove of more than 700 documents about unidentified flying object (UFO) sightings and its research dating back to 1970 which was published on The Black Vault website.

It cannot be said for certain whether it was a UFO or something else, the spokesperson said, adding that the captain of the flight had immediately reported the sighting back to the control room.

The video of the UFO has also gone viral on social media. However, nothing can be said about the object for sure.

“It is too early to say what that object was. In fact, we might no be able to tell what the object was at all,” said the spokesperson. “However, something was spotted and it was reported in accordance with the required protocol.”