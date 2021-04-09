PIA Pilots and Crew Not Allowed to Fast During Flights in Ramadan

Keeping the safety of passengers in view, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has forbidden its captains and cabin crew from fasting during flights.

According to the safety alert issued by the PIA administration for captains and cabin crew in connection with the commencement of the holy month of Ramadan, the pilots and cabin crew have been prohibited from fasting during flights.

“Majority of the Muslim countries’ airlines captains and crew members are not allowed to fast during flight”, the alert read. The ban on fasting has been put in place to ensure the safety of travellers.

The PIA spokesperson further said a mechanism is being evolved to ensure no flight operations during Sehri and Iftari timings.

Pakistan International Airlines has termed the decision best for its passengers, captains and cabin crew in line with the international rules.

On the other hand, the national flag carrier has granted promotions to the pilots.

The Chief

of Flight Operations Capt Arshad Khan notified the promotions of aviation from ATR to A-320, whereas, the process for promotions from A-320 aircraft to B-777 aircraft is underway in the national airlines.

The promotion process is being directly monitored by the chief executive officer (CEO) himself.

The circular stated that the PIA management has decided that ‘during this lean period, career progression by conversions and elevation/ promotions along with instructor training of pilots are to be done.’

It added that initial promotions have already been done from ATR to A-320 and the process for promotions from A-320 to B-777 is underway.

Captain Arshad Khan wrote to the cockpit crew community that rationalisation of manpower along with the allowances have been done due to the serious cash flow issues faced by the national carrier since last year during the financially crunched period.

He vowed that the management will definitely review the steps taken towards cost-saving directly related to employee remunerations after the airline operations resume and cash flow issues are resolved.