PIA Pilot Sisters Maryam and Erum Who Hold Record of Flying Boeing-777 Suspended Over “Dubious Licenses”

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Tuesday notified suspension of the licences of 34 pilots on charges of bogus credentials.

Two sisters among five women whose licences have been suspended are record-holders.

Reportedly, Maryam Masood and Erum Masood became the first pair of sisters in Pakistan to fly Boeing-777 airplanes at the same time in 2016. Afterwards both became famous for being the first female sister pilots to fly an aircraft together.

The dubious degrees of pilots drew global attention on June 24 when Federal Minister Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan presented the plane tragedy report to the parliament, saying that almost 40 per cent of the pilots in Pakistan had fake licences.

Of 860 pilots registered with CAA, 262 had manipulated their professional exam results by impersonating, the minister said.

The minister said 121 had impersonated for one paper, 39 for two, 21 for three, 15 for four and 11 for five papers, while 34 pilots had manipulated in the exams for all eight papers.

Captain Maryam Masood, the famous pilot from PIA who submitted an application in the High Court, demanding a ‘quota’ for women in PIA and consequently got into the airline, has been

found to have a forged ATPL/FI license. She’s been found to have forged at least one exam.

Capt. Maryam is the same pilot who was involved in the Gilgit crash landing as well.

Back in 2019, an ATR plan of PIA (Flight No. PK-605) from Islamabad to Gilgit skidded off the runway while making attempt to land at Gilgit airport. PIA female pilot Maryam Masood was flying the plane.



Despite landing plane at Gilgit airport is a hard task even for experienced pilots, Maryam Masood was given chances again and again.



Here is a tweet from PIA official 11:58 AM · Jun 21, 2018



Despite flight to Gilgit is very challenging and requires a lot of precision and technique. Our dynamic duo, Captain Maryam Masood and First Officer Shumaila Mazhar make it look so easy as they fly through the mountains celebrating the beauty of our northern areas! Way to go!! #PIA

Maryam Masood who consistently landed hot and high fifteen times before almost crashing an ATR in Gilgit — the aircraft was written off.

Her younger sister, Erum Masood is also part of the list and she too is found to have forged her exams. Both pilots have been grounded by PIA.

Erum Masood, kept sleeping during a routine mission inbound flight from the United Kingdom (UK) putting lives of the passengers at risk.

According to the reports , both of them are allegedly related to a former top boss at the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).