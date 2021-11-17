A PIA aircraft almost collided with an Air Canada aircraft at Canada’s Toronto Pearson Airport last month, as reported by Canada’s aviation regulator.

PIA Pilot Risks Crash at Toronto Airport

According to the details, a PIA Boeing 777-200 aircraft was almost ready to depart for Islamabad while an Air Canada Boeing 777-333ER was arriving back from Incheon, South Korea when the incident occurred.

The PIA’s pilot taxied onto Taxiway Q “without clearance” and passed the hold

line on Taxiway Q to reach the runway protected area (RPA) for Runway 23 when the Air Canada aircraft was already approaching the same runway.

Fortunately, the air traffic controller warned the Air Canada pilot in a time to “conduct a go-round”, and it landed safely after a delay of fifteen minutes.

The Canadian aviation regulator has issued a report on the near-miss incident and PIA has also taken notice of the incident involving the negligence of its pilot.