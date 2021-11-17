PIA Pilot Risks Crash at Toronto Airport

A PIA aircraft almost collided with an Air Canada aircraft at Canada’s Toronto Pearson Airport last month, as reported by Canada’s aviation regulator.
According to the details, a PIA Boeing 777-200 aircraft was almost ready to depart for Islamabad while an Air Canada Boeing 777-333ER was arriving back from Incheon, South Korea when the incident occurred.
The PIA’s pilot taxied onto Taxiway Q “without clearance” and passed the hold
Fortunately, the air traffic controller warned the Air Canada pilot in a time to “conduct a go-round”, and it landed safely after a delay of fifteen minutes.
The Canadian aviation regulator has issued a report on the near-miss incident and PIA has also taken notice of the incident involving the negligence of its pilot.