Civil Aviation Authority official helped on Friday an Islamabad passenger to retrieve his lost bag carrying Rs1 million in cash.

PIA Passenger Gets Back His 1 Million Lost Cash With The Help of Honest Official

The official whose name has not yet been disclosed facilitated the passenger to reclaim his lost fortune after –a bag full of cash to the tune of Rs1,000,000.

Landing in Islamabad via Pakistan Airlines flight PK-300 from Karachi had mistakenly forgotten his bag in the airport restroom and left the airport.

Being honest and true to his responsibilities, the manager level official required the troubled passenger to describe the bag

and establish his ownership over the baggage following which, when the official was convinced, he returned the bag to his owner overjoyed.

Earlier, in a similar happening, a CAA porter returned to its owner a wallet carrying an amount of 6000 Dirham (Rs265,695) and Rs50,000 in cash and valuables.

Reportedly, the passenger flying into Peshawar from Dubai dropped his wallet in the aeroplane, at Bacha Khan International Airport, and walked away. The wallet according to the reports carried total cash of over Rs300,000 including foreign and local currency, which the porter returned after locating him.

The porters after finding the passenger’s wallet reported it to CAA authorities who located the passenger, named Irshad Ullah, and returned it to him.