A passenger suffering cardiac arrest mid-air on Toronto-bound Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight a day before turned out to be a drama.

PIA passenger fakes cardiac arrest on Toronto-bound flight

A passenger, identified as Syed Waseh, was travelling to Toronto from Karachi by a PIA flight PK-783 on Tuesday when he allegedly suffered a massive heart attack and breathing issues, forcing the plane to divert back.

According to reports, the Toronto-bound PIA flight was forced to return to Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, after the passenger claimed to have suffered from cardiac arrest. The passenger was immediately rushed to a hospital after the landing, however during medical examination, no evidence of cardiac arrest was found and all

reports were found to be normal.

The PIA spokesman has confirmed that the passenger was blacklisted by the national flag carrier after it had to suffer losses of Rs12.5 million owing to the entire drama from the passenger. The airline incurred losses of Rs12.5 million after it had to de-fuel the plane and had to land with only 100 tonnes in the fuel tank.

The incident happened on Tuesday after the passenged allegedly suffered a heart attack mid-air after the flight took off from Jinnah International Airport, Karachi. The ambulances of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and a team of doctors immediately rushed to the airport after landing. Later, the passenger was shifted to the hospital for medical treatment.