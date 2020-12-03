PIA Once Again Banned from Flying to Europe Over License and Security Issues

European Union Commission on Wednesday refused to lift the ban on Pakistani flights to operate in their territory after Pakistan failed to address reservations of the commission.

As per EU commission, Pakistan’s aviation department needs to make pilot licensing authority more transparent, noting that issuance of licenses to pilots has to be via a fool-proof protocol.

The commission also objected to safety protocols followed by the authority in Pakistan and pointed out that it needs improvement.

Back in September, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had decided that it will not appeal against a six-month ban imposed on its flights to various destinations in Europe.

In June, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) had banned the national flag carrier from flying to European locations over safety concerns. The EASA took the initiative days after PIA grounded several pilots over “dubious qualifications licenses” and in view of the PIA

Airbus crash incident on May 22.

The action on the “dubious” licences was prompted by the preliminary report on the PIA May 22 air crash in Karachi that killed 97 people. It found the plane’s pilots failed to follow standard procedures and disregarded alarms.

It may be noted that earlier, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) reported having incurred a loss of Rs280 million after suspension of its flight operation to and from the EU states, Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar informed the National Assembly.

In a written reply, he said the national flag carrier’s receipts from its flight operation in the EU bloc fell to Rs1.41 billion from Rs1.69 billion in July-August 2020.

However, the minister said the airline raked in a sum of Rs520 million from its Pakistan-UK flights during this period. He said it hired the services of Malta company for flights between the two countries besides operating four roundtrip charter flights during crisis.

The PIA raked in Rs5.81 billion revenue as against expenditure to the tune of Rs5.31 billion, he added.