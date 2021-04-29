Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has suspended an official of the PIA Training Centre (PTC) Karachi over a disturbing audio clip. In the audio clip, the official can be heard asking a boy for ‘favors’ to clear exams.

PIA Official Suspended For Demanding ‘Favours’ from A Boy To Pass Him in Exams

The action came after a local newspaper reached out to the PIA spokesperson, Abdullah Hafeez, who said the national carrier was committed to upholding the most distinguished moral behavior at work.

“On the recording that has surfaced, we have started our probe to see if the conversation is legit,” he said.

Hafeez asserted that the PIA management had

zero tolerance towards any indecent conduct, and strict action was always ensured against any violation.

Later, he affirmed that the official heard in the disturbing audio clip had been suspended pending a thorough investigation.

“These PTC people barely pass anyone. I’m telling you,” he could be heard as saying to the boy who kept informing the officer that he was not into that stuff.

“Earlier, I was not into it either,” the official could be heard as telling the boy.

He then goes on to accuse a woman of giving ‘favors’ to another official for perks. “That is how they got married.”

While the conversation continues for around four minutes, with the official continuing to convince the boy for favours.