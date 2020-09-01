The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) management has decided not to file an appeal against the European Union Aviation Safety Agency’s (EASA) suspension of the PIA flights to and from the EU countries.

PIA Not To File Appeal Against EU Ban, Calls Back Its Employees Deputed In Europe

The PIA spokesperson said that the national flag carrier has prepared its appeal against the decision in light of the EASA Safety Assessment of Foreign Aircraft (SAFA) programme and will file at an appropriate time.

Following the closure of Pakistan International Airlines flights to Europe, the PIA administration has also decided to call back its employees deputed in Europe.

The staff deputed in Milan, Oslo, Copenhagen and Barcelona have been asked to return back Pakistan after the closure of flights. The move to ultimately benefit in bringing down the expenses of the Pakistan International Airlines, said the spokesperson.

It was learnt that Europe station

will not be operated by the general sales agents of the PIA.

The spokesperson of the national flag-carrier said that directives for the employees deputed in Europe will be issued this week.

European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) had suspended Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight operations for Europe in June over safety concerns.

The EASA in a letter conveyed to the national flag carrier, said that they had suspended the Third Country Operator (TCO) Authorisation to PIA after it failed to comply with the proposed corrective action plans (CAPs).

It said that six findings were raised with the PIA officials during meetings in June and September 2019, out of which five of the action plans were implemented while one other concerning elements of a Safety Management Systems was not implemented.

The EASA, however, said that it could review any appeal from Pakistan over the matter while the suspension could also be extended for another three months if conditions set by them are not implemented.