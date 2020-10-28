PIA Issues List of Authorised laboratories for Tests For Traveling Abroad

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has issued a list of laboratories for facilitating passengers to undergo mandatory Tests screening tests before departing to foreign countries.

It has been declared mandatory for passengers to undergo tests from the authorised laboratories before their departure to the foreign countries.

According to the guidelines, the passengers who are willing to depart to Dubai and Sharjah have been advised to undergo tests from Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust and Aga Khan laboratories, whereas, Excel Lab, Shifa

Lab and Advanced Lab have been authorised for the passengers travelling to Abu Dhabi.

Excel Lab, Aga Khan Lab and Dr Essa Laboratory & Diagnostic Centre have been authorised for passengers departing to Doha. The travellers to Kuwait will undergo tests from Gerry’s Lab and Shaukat Khanum Lab.

For passengers travelling to destinations in China, the authorised laboratories include Advanced Lab, Children Hospital, Shifa International Hospital and Maroof International Hospital.

For Saudi Arabia and Canada, the passengers will undergo tests from Excel Lab, Aga Khan Lab, Dr Essa Laboratory, Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust and Shifa Labs.