PIA Is ‘Ripping With Both Hands’, Sky High Prices for UK Flights from Pakistan

Earlier today Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Bukhari had announced that PIA has arranged 07 extra special flights between 02 April till 08 April to facilitate passengers returning to UK(London & Manchester).

PIA Is Ripping With Both Hands, Sky High Prices for UK Flights, Says Britons

Visitors are advised to make their way back before 9th after which UK’s new mandatory hotel stay policy will come in effect.

But exorbitant prices are being charged for these flights, further complicating the situation of over 10,000 such stranded Britons in Pakistan.

Many Britons have complained that travel agents alongside some officials of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) are charging much more to unsuspecting customers who are in desperate need to go back to their loved ones in UK.

A customer replied to Zulfiqar Bukhari on Twitter, saying: “Asalamoalaikum brother, its a great news but we are still struggling with the tickets and the travel agents are asking 4Lakhs for one person. My wife stuck in Punjab, Pakistan with two kids. Please help all of us whom families are stuck in Pakistan.”

Another said, PIA are just scamming people with their sky high prices. Travel agents charging around £1,500 for a one-way flight to London.

It’s very hard to get flight as my friends family is stuck there and they been in and out to the pia office and they been told of no seats are available

Ticket price is around £1000 per person better to stay in a Hotel in UK , PIA is ripping with both hands . I heard Pak govt rejected British airways extra flights request, I am not sure about this news but people are talking about this in-front of pia office

Obviously there are flights going, but when you call PIA they say there are no tickets available/flights haven’t been confirmed yet. PIA office in ISB is issues fake PNR numbers.. I just want to know where these seats went if they were never made available to general public????

It’s all a drama I spoke to PIA office, no flights are available and nothing was issued, even the website says no flights, ImranKhanPTI us overseas Pakistanis have always supported you in everything, how come you have not said a word

No Seat is available in System, PIA staff is selling seats to their specific Agents and Taking 50 thousands per Seat…

Yet again a time for Official_PIA to make travellers lives a misery as they did in the first wave. Promising nothing but lies on bookings and cancellations, taking people’s money with no guarantee of confirmation.

We overseas Pakistani citizens are only required when it comes to remittance. I can’t believe we are stuck with families and no it was family emergency before anyone says who asked you to come to Pakistan. ImranKhanPTI please take notice!

What type of ‘Special Flights’ are these that PIA is quoting extortionate amount £2000 per ticket? Why not then wait for normal flights next week and pay additional £1750 for UK Hotel ?

whenever we ring agents in Pakistan or in England they are saying their either all sold out or there are no such flights!!! Dont know who to believe anymore.

Seats r sold in black, i m sure no one will take any action. Because money reach high Offices and everyone is taking his/her Share…

Another said, No one should have travelled to Pakistan when it was banned from UK. So deal with the consequences…