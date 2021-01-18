Three officers of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) are being investigated for their negligence in paying back the leased money that led to confiscation of a PIA plane in Malaysia.

PIA Investigates Plane Confiscation In Malaysia, Crew, Passengers Arrived

A PIA plane was seized by Malaysian authorities at the Kuala Lumpur airport last week.

The three employees of the national flag carrier being investigation are most likely to be from marketing, engineering and flight operations departments.

The PIA plane was stopped from boarding on the basis of non payment of lease. The confiscation of the plane was ordered by a Malaysian court.

As per reported that PIA had to bear 10 million as cost to send back the passengers stranded at the Malaysian airport due to the

plane’s confiscation.

Meanwhile, all the 172 passengers of the PIA plane seized in Malaysia reached Islamabad on two flights, while the 18-member crew, including two pilots, would arrive on Monday.

The passengers however upon arrival to Pakistan were not allowed to speak to media but some managed to and they made several complaints ranging from misplacement of luggage and said that no food or accommodation was provided for them for a long period of time.

According to PIA spokesman, 118 passengers arrived by Emirates Airlines flight EK-614, while the remaining 54 passengers arrived by Qatar Airways flight QR-632 early on Sunday morning.

On arrival the passengers were received by the senior PIA officials. A large number of the passengers’ family members were present at the Islamabad International Airport.