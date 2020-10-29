PIA incurs Rs250bn loss after suspension of EU flights

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) incurred a loss of Rs250 billion after suspension of its flight operation to and from the European Union (EU) states and the United Kingdom (UK).

According to PIA’s spokesperson, the national airlines is bearing a monthly loss of Rs9billion due to the suspension of its flights to Europe and the UK.

It was feared that Pakistan International Airlines may face more losses of Rs54billion if the restrictions remain intact, he added.

In July, the European Union Air Safety Agency (EASA) had suspended the authorisation for the PIA to operate in the bloc for six months.

“EASA has temporarily suspended PIA’s authorisation to operate

to the EU member states for a period of 6 months effective July 1, 2020, with the right to appeal against this decision,” a Pakistan International Airlines statement had said.

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) management had decided not to file an appeal against the European Union Aviation Safety Agency’s (EASA) suspension of the PIA flights to and from the EU countries.

The PIA spokesperson said that the national flag carrier has prepared its appeal against the decision in light of the EASA Safety Assessment of Foreign Aircraft (SAFA) programme and will file at an appropriate time.

Following the closure of Pakistan International Airlines flights to Europe, the PIA administration has also decided to call back its employees deputed in Europe.