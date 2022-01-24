A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) steward went missing from a hotel after his arrival in Toronto, Canada on board a passenger flight from Islamabad.

PIA Flight Steward Waqar Ahmed Slipped into Canada for Citizenship

Informed sources said that flight steward Waqar Ahmed Jadon arrived in Toronto from Islamabad via the national airline’s flight, PK-781. He along with other crew members had been staying at a hotel in the Canadian city.

It was only after he didn’t report for duty on a flight back to

Pakistan on Jan 23 that his colleagues got to know of his disappearance. Subsequently, the matter was brought to the notice of the airline management and Canadian immigration authorities.

The sources said the crew member disappeared in Canada for citizenship.

Several flight attendants of the national airline have previously slipped into Canada for citizenship.

A spokesperson for PIA confirmed the disappearance of the crew member saying the airline management will launch departmental proceedings against him. He added the missing steward’s family members are also being questioned about the matter.