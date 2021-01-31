A Pakistan International Airline (PIA) male airhostess named Ramzan Gul ‘mysteriously’ went missing in Canada.

PIA Flight Steward Ramzan Gul ‘Mysteriously’ Went Missing in Canada

Ramzan Gul had reached Toronto on PIA flight PK-798 from Islamabad on January 29.

The Canadian station manager informed the Toronto Airport Authority and later PIA about the disappearance of a PIA employee after which the PIA officials were contacted. The national airline also took notice of the incident.

According to the details shared so far, PIA Canada’s station manager has already apprised the airport authority of the steward’s unannounced absence.

The flag-carrier confirmed today it has taken notice of the missing steward and it is going to conduct the procedural investigation into his going missing, said the PIA spox.

PIA authorities said they have also updated, on the development, the Canadian immigration authority as the crew member get clearance under General

Declaration and when one of them has indeed gone missing, the immigration authority must be informed over it.

It is pertinent to note that this is not the first time that a PIA airhostess has gone missing.

Around, two years ago, a PIA airhostess named Fareeha Mukhtar had also gone missing in Canada and later sought political asylum there.

Another similar incident took place in 2019 when an airhostess named Shazia went missing after arriving in Paris on a PIA flight.

Earlier this week, it was reported that a PIA plane that was seized by the Malaysian authorities over a legal dispute finally landed at the Islamabad International Airport along with 173 passengers and crew members on board.

According to the details, the Malaysian court had ordered to release PIA plane after the airline reached an out-of-court settlement with the leasing firm. The Boeing 777 aircraft departure from Kuala Lumpur International Airport for Islamabad eventuated earlier today.