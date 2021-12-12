PIA Flight Lands Safely After Mid-Air Fault from Islamabad Airport

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Islamabad to Karachi on Sunday developed a technical fault after taking off to its destination.

The Karachi-bound PIA flight no PK-301 developed technical fault mid-air after 21 minutes of its take-off from the Islamabad International airport.

The pilot contacted the air traffic controller (ATC) and apprised him about the fault in the aircraft. Later, he was clear to land back at the Islamabad airport.

No loss was reported and the pilot made the landing safe and sound.

On November 16, a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Karachi to Islamabad developed a technical fault before taking off for its destination.

The passengers of the PIA’s Karachi-Islamabad flight faced a delay in departure for more than 1.5 hours following the aircraft’s technical fault.

Airport sources said that the flight is likely to depart for Islamabad at 5:30 pm now and the engineers are currently repairing the aircraft. Sources added that the flight will be cleared to take off after the clearance of the technical fault.

Last year another

PIA flight landed safely at Karachi airport, after it developed a technical fault en route from Abu-Dhabi to Peshawar.

According to details, the pilot of PIA flight no. PK-218 contacted air traffic controller (ATC) after the plane developed mid-air fault in its hydraulics system. The pilot of the plane wisely landed it safely at Karachi airport.

PIA spokesperson told that the flight will take off for Peshawar as soon as the fault is fixed and the passengers of the flight are being provided facilities. It may be mentioned here that an aircraft of a private flying club narrowly survived mishap at the Islamabad International airport, after tyre of the plane got punctured while landing.

The pilot wisely controlled the plane and landed it safely by avoid any loss.

In the month of May, a PIA flight PK-8303 from the eastern city of Lahore crashed into the Model Colony neighbourhood on approach to Karachi’s main international airport, killing 97 of the 99 people on board.

There were only two survivors from the crash, who were rushed to nearby hospital when the plane slammed into a residential area.