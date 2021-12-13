PIA Flight Lands Back At Airport 20 Minutes After Take Off, Allegedly After ‘Engines Stopped’

The pilot of Pakistan International Airlines flight PK301 decided to bring back the plane at Islamabad after taking off for a domestic flight to Karachi.
PIA spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez Khan said in a statement that “pilot decided to bring the plane back to airport following standard operating procedures”.
But according to a passenger Syed Noman Ali Jafri “Onboard PK301. It took off. Engines stopped working. Glided for a while. Thought that this is the end of my temporary life. After extremely scary 10 mins plane landed. Thanks to Allah and this guy.”
The take off an landing data of PK301
As we checked flight data both engines of the aircraft were functioning and aircraft continued to take off at an altitude in line with speed and then descended at a given altitude in line with speed. PIA sources
Regardless of who is right or wrong the responsibility lies with the airline to either discipline the pilot who made such an irresponsible announcement if there was not issue with engines. Or if there was an engine issue or an issue with the internal navigation system whoever approved the aircraft for flight should be taken to task. Amid so much uncertainty and fears after the crash of PIA flight at Karachi airport it is high time the airline tackles these issue as a priority.