PIA Flight Escapes Accident as Emergency Exit Door Opens Before Takeoff

Pakistan International Airline (PIA) Quetta-bound flight narrowly escaped an accident before takeoff at Quetta International Airport.

According to details, a PK-502 flight of national flag-carrier was grounded after the emergency exit door of the plane opened before takeoff.

The pilot of the PIA ATR aircraft immediately stopped the plane at the runway after hearing passengers hue and cry following the opening of the emergency exit door.

The passengers were offloaded immediately and flight PK-502 was cancelled.

However, the PIA spokesperson said that a technical fault had occurred in the emergency exit door of a plane

due to which the door was not closed properly.

He said that the plane was grounded immediately after the incident, adding that the emergency gate will be replaced with new one.

Earlier on March 18, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-306 was struck by lightning on Thursday when it was on its way from Karachi to Lahore.

According to sources, the captain landed the plane safely at Lahore Airport after it was hit by lightning over Nawabshah.

The primary radar of the aircraft was badly affected as a result of lightning.

However, PIA spokesperson Abdullah Khan, told that the captain of the PIA flight felt that the plane right-wing was hit by lightning over Nawabshah.