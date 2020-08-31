Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Monday revealed the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) management sacked as much as 760 of its staffers including 17 pilots for holding dubious or fake degrees.

PIA Fires 760 Workers With Fake Degrees: Aviation Minister

Speaking to reporters in Taxila, the minister said that licenses of the pilots holding fake degrees were also revoked.

The process to terminate the employment of PIA staff charged with possessing fake degrees was initiated last year when the national flag-carrier had fired some 467 of more than 700 staff members who had possibly submitted fake academic documents during their inductions.

The airline had at the time also refused to accommodate the instructions from the Senate Standing Committee on Aviation to show

leniency and hand down less severe punishments to the staff.

Senator Siraj-ul-Haq, the Ameer of Jamat-e-Islami, had raised the question. In a written response to his query, the ministry officials said that departmental action was in place against 127 other PIA employees, but 87 of them were hiding behind stay orders from the courts.

During the Question Hour, Senator Mian Ateeq Shaikh asked as to why the government is not taking action against hundreds of government residences illegally occupied in Islamabad.

Responding to his question, the housing and work ministry told the Upper House that 17,327 government residences in Islamabad are legally allotted. A total of 169 houses were illegally occupied when the incumbent government took control, 42 of them have been evicted so far.