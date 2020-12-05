PIA Finally Removed from The List of Banned Airlines by European Commission

The name of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has finally been removed from the list of banned airlines on the European Commission’s website.

According to the reports, the EU Commission website for mobility and transportation has removed from its index of restricted, embargoed, or banned airlines the name of Pakistan national flag carrier.

PIA spokesperson said today this means PIA has marked a positive development, hoping that soon the issue with licensing of pilots will, too, be resolved and the flag carrier will be allowed to restore operation across Europe.

The spokesperson hopes that the license issue will also be resolved soon and the national airline will resume operations to European countries and the United Kingdom.

The spokesperson added that PIA is trying to provide the best European travel facilities to Pakistani travelers as soon as possible.

It is our priority, PIA spox added, to

ensure best travel facilities to all tourists including the facility to fly them across Europe.

He said EU safety agency has acknowledged Pakistani safety management system of PIA, expressing its confidence.

A day before it was reported that the European Union commission refused to lift the ban on Pakistani aircraft flights on 3rd December.

According to the details, the European Union refused to lift the ban on Pakistani aircraft, including the PIA.

European Union says that in order to make the procedure for Pakistani aviation pilot license transparent, the issuance of a pilot license in Pakistan must be made foolproof.

The EU Commission said that Pakistan would take steps to improve aviation safety.

The EU Commission has written a letter to the DGCA asking for better licensing procedures and safety management.

The Commission says they will continue to help Pakistan improve safety measures.

Note that on June 30, the European Union’s Air Safety Agency suspended Pakistan Airlines’ air operation permit for European countries for six months.