The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Wednesday announced to end officiating allowances of its cabin crew from November 1.

PIA Ends Allowances For Cabin Crew from November 1st

According to a notification issued by GM Flight Services, all officiated assignments allotted to the cabin crew will be revoked from November 2020.

“It is notified that all officiated assignments allotted to cabin crew e.g Flight Purser to Senior Purser, Sr. Flight Steward/ Air hostess to Flight Purser will be revoked from Nov, 2020,” reads the notification.

The notification stated that new rosters will be published as per

the actual designation of the cabin crew.

“Applicable assignment / officiating allowances in this regard to be discontinued accordingly,” the notification stated.

PIA had restored international slip allowance of cabin crew on foreign flights in order to end tensions between the administration and crew members, ARY News reported in April 2020.

After conciliating pilots of the nation flag-carrier, the PIA administration had decided to pay the flying allowance to cabin crew members. The allowance was suspended since many months due to financial crisis.

