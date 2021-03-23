Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) steward Touheed Daudpota was lauded by the United Nations Women Pakistan on Monday for “showcasing gender sensitivity towards a female passenger.”

PIA Crew Member Recognised by UN for Showcasing Gender Sensitivity

“Mr Touheed Daudpota, a crew member of #PIA, whose photos of soothing a baby went viral, was declared by UN Women Pakistan the #HeforShe champion for displaying empathy, gender sensitivity, respect, and care to a women passenger, upholding long traditions of great people to fly with,” tweeted PIA along with a video of the crew member receiving the award.

Last week, a photo of a PIA steward calming an agitated baby during a flight went viral on the internet.

The national flag carrier has been in the news in the recent past mostly for all the wrong reasons, ranging from financial

woes to mismanagement and fake pilot licenses.

However, a few days ago, singer Fakhr-e-Alam shared a picture that renewed Pakistanis’ hopes in the revival of the once great airline.

Alam shared a photo of the head purser on an Islamabad-Karachi flight cradling a baby in his arms.

The singer shared that the PIA official had come to the aid of an exhausted mother to help her soothe the baby while giving her a break.

“A friend onboard @Official_PIA Islamabad to Karachi early morning flight yesterday shared this. A baby was crying non-stop, the mother was exhausted and stressed, she couldn’t comfort the child. So the head purser Mr Tauheed helped the child sleep. Now that truly is GREAT people to fly with,” read Alam’s tweet.

Twitter praised the act of kindness, with many sharing different incidents of kindness done by crew members with them.