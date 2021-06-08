PIA Chartered Flight from Manchester to Islamabad Cancelled Over Technical Issues

A chartered flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) from Manchester has been cancelled over technical issues in the aircraft that was due to take off for Islamabad on Monday.

The PIA spokesperson said that PIA’s PK-9702 chartered flight was due to depart for Islamabad from Manchester, however, it was cancelled over technical issues.

The passengers have been informed via phone regarding the cancellation of the flight while a new schedule will be announced soon, said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson added that the aircraft was stopped from taking flight due to a technical fault. The plane will take off for Pakistan after the replacement of spare parts.

Earlier in April, the national

carrier had cancelled all flights to Canada which left a 16-member cockpit and cabin crew stranded in Toronto.

In January this year news of the ‘special flight’ had created a buzz on social media, as commentators reacted to the fact that a single passenger flew aboard a plane with a capacity for 371 people apart from crew.

However, airline officials later clarified that flights from the UK are returning empty due to travel restrictions placed by the government following the outbreak of a new, more virulent strain othere.

In this case, however, special permission was given to passenger Abdul Razzaq to accompany the body of a deceased relative to Pakistan. No other passenger has been allowed to accompany bodies during crisis related travel restrictions, they clarified.