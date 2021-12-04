PIA Board Decides to Increase Salaries of PIA Employees

The Board of Directors (BoD) of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to increase the salaries of their employees after five years.

According to the details, the PIA board has approved to increase the salaries of employees. Employees’ salaries have been increased after 5 years, last increased in 2016.

According to sources, it has been decided to increase the salaries of PIA employees from group one to four by 20% while the salaries of group five and more by 10%.

In this regard, the chief executive officer (CEO) PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik said that PIA employees are the pride of the company.

Earlier last month, a captain Aamir Aftab of PIA, and former Director Flight Security has reportedly been found drunk on a flight bound from Canada to Islamabad.

This isn’t the first time that a captain of the flag carrier

has been embroiled in such a situation.

According to Journalist and anchorperson, Mubasher Lucman, this is not the first time that a senior PIA captain has demonstrated a lack of judgement but a former Director of flight security at least is expected to adhere to the law.

In 2020, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has introduced mandatory pre-flight alcohol testing for cabin crew. Previously, only pilots and cockpit crew had to clear the test before flying.

In 2019, a PIA pilot was stopped from operating a flight from Islamabad to Birmingham on suspicion of being under the influence of alcohol after he failed the breathalyzer test.

In 2013, another PIA pilot, Irfan Faiz, was jailed for nine months in the United Kingdom for being drunk before he was due to fly a plane with 156 people on board. He was found to have four times the legal limit for a pilot in the UK.