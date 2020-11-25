Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to implement strict precautionary measures amid rising cases in the country.

PIA Bans Serving Drinks and Food During The Flight to Passengers

According to details, the new changes relating to in-flight meal services for domestic and international flights were approved by PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik.

The new SOPs relating to food service for domestic flights include a ban on provision of drinks through a trolley besides also restricting the provision of food and drinks during the flight.

The PIA while issuing fresh directions to its flight attendants and moreover, for flights to Saudi Arabia, snacks, club sandwiches, bananas, patties and muffin would be served as a meal during the flight.

The national flag carrier said that

it had taken fresh measures aimed at minimizing contact between the crew members and passengers.

Besides these measures, on November 22, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) introduced “flexible timings” for its employees to mark their attendance with biometric machines.

According to a notification issued by the national flag carrier’s chief human resources officer, the PIA management introduced flexible timings to prevent the employees from crowding around biometric machines.

These timings will be effective from Monday (Nov 23). If any employee marks his/her attendance at 8:00 am in the morning, he/she can leave at 4:30, the notification said, adding if one marks his/her attendance at 8:30 am, he/she can sign out at 5:00 pm.

The minimum working hours that the airline’s staffers are required to observe are eight hours and 30 minutes.