PIA approves 10% salary increase for employees

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Tuesday announced to increase salaries of its employees by 10 percent.

Following the announcement by the federal government, the national airline’s board approved the raise.

Moreover, a pension rise for retired workers was a possibility following the salary boost.

The national flag carrier lost Rs67 billion in the first nine months of 2022, according to the financial report from PIA. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has also asked the federal government to minimize the losses of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

It’s worth mentioning that the IMF has

directed the federal government to devise a strategy to lower the losses being faced by the PIA as the overall losses reach Rs400 billion.

Following the implementation of demands of International Monetary Fund (IMF), the government has fixed the new rates of Federal Excise Duty (FED) on air tickets of business, first class, and club class on the basis of regions/areas in line with the three-tiers of IATA.

The measure comes subsequently after National Assembly (NA) on Monday passed the Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2023, proposing additional taxes and duties of Rs170 billion to meet the conditions set by the IMF.