The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Wednesday decided to apply an across-the-board cut in salaries and perks of its pilots.

PIA Applies 25 per cent Cut in Salaries of Pilots

According to a notification issued by PIA, the national flag carrier has slashed the salaries of its pilots by 25 per cent. It added that only those pilots will get allowances who will complete 50 flight hours per month.

Moreover, now the pilots will be paid 50 hours guarantee allowance instead of 75 hours, read the statement.

Earlier on June 4, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA)

had slashed salaries of its employees by up to 10-25 percent as the national carrier was going through tough times due to limited flight operations amid coronavirus pandemic.

According to PIA spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez, the salaries of the employees whose annual gross pay was above Rs100,000 had been slashed by 10 percent.

Similarly, those employees whose pay was above 300,000 would face up to 25 percent salary cut. The spokesperson had said that the salary cut will not apply over grade1-4 employees. He had said that the Aviation industry had suffered a lot due to COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.