The national flag carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), on Wednesday announced a 15 per cent reduction of fares on its outbound flights to Canada.

PIA announces 15% fare cut on Canada flights

According to a spokesperson for the airline, passengers traveling to Toronto from Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore and Islamabad International Aiport through PIA flights will be able to avail the fare cut.

Earlier, on September 11, the national flag carrier had reduced fare on inbound flights from Toronto to Pakistan by up to 15 per cent. It also announced a reduction of up to 20 per cent in fares for senior citizens on domestic and inbound flights.

The PIA cut fare by up to 20 per cent on domestic flights from Faisalabad to Karachi by fixing one-way fare at

Rs7,986, whereas, the airline decided to charge Rs10,191 per ticket on flights from Sukkur to Islamabad.

The Pakistan International Airline (PIA) officials briefed the federal cabinet meeting on Tuesday, chaired by the Prime Minister Imran Khan, over the performance and prospects of the national flag carrier.

Arshad Malik also told the federal cabinet that about 10 of its planes are due for the end of their lease and stressed that the flag carrier requires about $250 to -300 million to steer clear of the crisis.

He claimed that replacing the aircraft with new ones is the need of the hour for better prospects of PIA.

On the conclusion of PIA briefing, the PM expressed satisfaction with national flag carrier’s performance and noted that in the leadership of Air Marshal Malik, the airline was on its trajectory to success.