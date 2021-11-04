Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and other Pakistani airlines have increased their fares on international routes due to a rise in demand.

PIA and Other Airlines Double Their Fares on International Routes

According to News, the airfares have been doubled on Lahore to Dubai, Sharjah, Doha, Istanbul, and London routes. In some cases, the fares have gone up threefold.

Travel agents told the news channel that the number of passengers intending to travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has increased due to the ongoing Dubai Expo, and the T20 World Cup 2021, due to which most of the airlines are sold

out till 15 November.

They said that a one-way ticket from Lahore to Dubai has gone up from Rs. 45,000 to Rs. 115,000, and the one-way ticket price from Lahore to Saudi Arabia has soared from Rs. 60,000 to Rs. 150,000.

According to travel agents, the ticket price for the Lahore-London route, which was previously between Rs. 100,000 to 150,000, has now gone up to Rs. 300,000 and Rs. 350,000.

Similarly, PIA’s fares from Lahore to Dubai and Abu Dhabi have increased from Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 96,000. The ticket prices are less likely to come down until at least the end of this year, they added.