PIA Allowed 3 More UK Flights from April 7, Booking Open Till 10pm Tonight

The Pakistan International Airlines has been allowed to operate three additional flights to the UK ahead of April 9, when the country would ban the entry of people from Pakistan and three other countries.

Booking for the flights are open till 10pm tonight, according to a PIA spokesperson.

Official_PIA tweeted, PIA mounts 03 more FLTs for UK before 9th April. Those who couldn’t yet get the seats can get those with ease by approaching PIA offices, tasked by CEO to work 24/7. More flights are also planned & will be announced soon. #PIACARES #Greatpeopletoflywith #InThisTogether

The first PIA flight will depart from Islamabad to Manchester on April 7, the PIA spokesperson told.

The airlines asked the UK government to allow four additional flights but it permitted only two.

“By now we have operated three flights and we have transported nearly 900 passengers (to Britain),” he said, adding that PIA planned to operate four more flights to the UK until Wednesday. “We are hopeful to accommodate 1,000 more passengers.”

British Pakistanis form one of the largest expat communities in the UK. Days before the start of Ramadan, when many of them travel to be with their families for the holy month and Eid, travelers from Pakistan have been told they will be denied entry and have to pay for expensive 10-day UK hotel requirements at designated sites.

Pakistan’s planning minister, Asad Umar, recently said that the UK government’s decision to ban the entry of Pakistanis was based on politics, not science.

“Every country has a right to take decisions to safeguard the health of their citizens. However, the recent decision by the UK government to add some countries, including Pakistan, on the red list raises legitimate questions whether choice of countries is based on science or foreign policy,” he added.

The government of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has faced questions in recent days as to why France, which is suffering one of the worst cases in Europe, is not on the list. Yet putting France on the red list could have serious implications for trade flows in and out of the UK, given its reliance on traffic from cross-Channel ports.