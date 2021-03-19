PIA Aircraft ‘Struck By Lightning’ In Mid Air

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-306 was struck by lightning on Thursday when it was on its way from Karachi to Lahore.

According to sources, the captain landed the plane safely at Lahore Airport after it was hit by lightning over Nawabshah.

The primary radar of the aircraft was badly affected as a result of lightning.

However, PIA spokesperson Abdullah Khan, told ARY News that the captain of the PIA flight felt that the plane right-wing was hit by lightning over Nawabshah.

He said that PIA engineers inspected the plane thoroughly after landing at Lahore airport and found no sign of lightning.

Lightning strikes to aircraft are much more common than one might think. And yet, no planes are dropping from the sky in electrical outages. So what

exactly happens when an aircraft is hit by lightning?

Planes all over the world get struck by lightning almost daily. An airplane in commercial service is hit by heavenly jolts of energy on average once per year. However, the frequency by which a specific airplane will get hit depends on several factors.

These include how many take-offs and landings the aircraft performs, as lightning activity is more prevalent between 5,000 and 15,000 feet. It is also dependant on geographical factors. For example, it is much more common around the equator than in the Nordics and Florida vs. the West Coast of the US.

Modern jetliners are designed to cope with lightning strikes. They go through specific lightning tests to make sure they can withstand hits as part of their certification. Most incidents are over in, well, a flash.