PIA Aircraft Escapes Mishap Following Bird Strike

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Airbus on Wednesday suffered an apparent bird strike whilst taking off from Karachi.

According to the details, the aircraft circled back and landed safely after the impact. The flight to Islamabad was cancelled.

The flight had 172 passengers and crew on board.

Back in September 2020, four aircrafts of PIA suffered bird strikes by birds at different airports during 24 hours.

An aircraft of the national carrier, PK-204, hit by a bird which caused damages to both engines. The Lahore-bound plane from Dubai was grounded for repair work by the administration.

Two PIA planes suffered

bird hit including PK-309 and PK-301 which were arriving at Karachi airport from Islamabad. After being collided with the bird, damages on a wing of the aircraft, PK-309, were reported.

Whereas the fourth incident was reported when birds hit flight PK-5739, while preparing to land at Multan airport from Jeddah.

According to a PIA spokesman, the bird collided with the right engine of the national airline flight PK368, but the plane safely landed at Karachi airport.

The PIA spokesperson said the bird crashed into the plane after takeoff.

Such incidents, he said, were due to overcrowding, pollution, and lack of an effective bird control system around the airport.