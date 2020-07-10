A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) air hostess has been served a notice to explain her position about her alleged misbehaviour with an on-duty doctor at Bacha Khan International Airport (BKIA), Peshawar.

PIA Air Hostess Benish Sadiq Misbehaved with Lady Doctor For Taking Her Samples

Benish Sadiq misbehaved with lady doctor Shehnaz when the latter asked the former for samples for a test upon her arrival at the airport from Abu Dhabi on-board the national flag carrier’s PK-9218 flight.

The issued notice by Bashirud Din Behroze, Base Incharge Flight Services Backa Khan International Airport stated that the air hostess misbehaved with the on-duty doctor, Dr Shehnaz when the

flight PK-9218 arrived.

He asked the flight attendant of the PIA to explain her take about the incident within the span of 24 hours of the reception of the notice.

“Yet another serious complaint has been received from in charge Airport Health Establishment, BKIA, vide A.H.D/2019-2020/340 regarding your misbehaviour with an on duty Doctor (Dr Shehnaz) upon arrival of flight PK-9218 on 05-07-202 AUH-PEW,” read the notice served on the air hostess by Bashirud Din Behroze, Base Incharge Flight Services Bacha Khan International Airport.

He requested the PIA flight attendant to elucidate her stance in regards to the incident inside 24 hours of the receipt of this discover.