The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has received International Air Transport Association (IATA’s) New Distribution Capability (NDC) level 4 certificate, a PIA statement said.

PIA Achieves Level 4 New Distribution Capability Certification

The certification would help the airline boost its merchandising, retailing, and product differentiation. It will also help the airline provide better services to passengers, travel agents, and industry partners.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik welcomed the development and said it would go a long way in enhancing the

national carrier’s business.

“This achievement is the proof of PIA’s commitment to becoming the airline of choice for the travel agents, distribution partners, and as well as our valued passengers,” he said.

“The NDC is one of the highest levels of certification PIA has ever received, and it would help the airline improve its distribution standard and provide better services, facilitating its passengers, travel agents, and industry partners,” he added.

PIA had recently initiated a Digital Transformation Program aimed at modernizing business practices and adopting the new industry standards and practices.