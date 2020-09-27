The Narcotics Control Bureau has seized the cell phones of actors Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor, an official has said. The actors were questioned by the NCB on Saturday for hours in connection to the Bollywood drug nexus case.

Phones Seized Of Deepika, Sara and Shraddha to probe into the Bollywood Drugs Case

The phones of Rakul Preet Singh, Simone Khambatta and Jaya Saha were also seized, an NCB official told ANI.

The NCB also arrested Dharma Productions’ executive producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad. The agency has so far arrested at least 18 persons in these cases. While Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor were questioned at the NCB’s zonal office at Ballard Estate, Padukone was questioned at a guest house in Colaba, an official of the central agency said.

Shraddha

Kapoor reached the NCB office around 12 pm and left after six hours, while Sara Ali Khan reached around 1 pm and left around 5.30 pm.

Deepika was confronted with her manager Karishma Prakash during questioning, sources said. “The statements of Karishma Prakash, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor have been recorded. Kshitij Prasad has been placed under arrested after questioning. No fresh summon has been issued today. We have arrested more than 18 people,” Mutha Ashok Jain, Deputy DG, South-Western Region of NCB said on Saturday.

The NCB had launched an investigation into the drugs case after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which was investigating the money trail related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. In the investigation, many revelations surfaced including various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation.