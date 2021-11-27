A disgraced pharmacist working at his mum’s chemist who flogged £1 million-worth of prescription drugs to dealers on the black market has been struck off.

Pharmacist Who Flogged £1m of Prescription Drugs on Black Market is Struck Off

Balkeet Khaira was paid ‘hush’ money and used his mum’s Black Country business as cover for his Breaking Bad-style crimes before he was rumbled.

The then 37-year-old made more than £59,000 from the drugs, which are prescribed for pain relief and to treat conditions such as anxiety and insomnia.

He had been working at West Bromwich’s Khaira Pharmacy, owned by his mum, at the time – and even pretended to be her when quizzed about the drugs racket.

Khaira admitted five charges of supplying a controlled drug of class C and was jailed for 12 months in February at Birmingham Crown Court.

A General Pharmaceutical Council (GPC) panel has now ruled Khaira’s fitness to practice was impaired and he breached professional standards.

He has been removed from the GPC’s register.

The panel’s report read: “Khaira diverted vast quantities of controlled drugs, more than 29,000 packets, from the safe supply chain.

“These medications are controlled in order to protect the public and, once illegally supplied to

another person, there is a significant risk that these potentially addictive drugs may have been used by people without input from a clinician and without a genuine clinical need for the medication, and without dosing instructions.

“There is no evidence of actual harm but there was undoubtedly a high risk to the public.”

It added: “The committee determined that Khaira’s illegal behaviour was so serious as to bring the profession in to disrepute.

“This was not a minor conviction for a matter unrelated to the profession.

“This conviction involved the blatant abuse of the privileged position of a pharmacist to divert a large quantity of controlled drugs, thereby placing the public at risk.”

The crimes echoed TV smash hit Breaking Bad, which featured a a former chemist and chemistry teacher who began dealing in the stimulant methamphetamine.

Cops from West Midlands Police visited the High Street pharmacy following an investigation led by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

Records discovered at the pharmacy revealed hundreds of thousands of doses of diazepam, nitrazepam, tramadol, zolpidem and zopiclone had been bought from wholesalers – but just a small amount was dispensed against prescription.

More than 800,000 pills were unaccounted for, which Khaira later admitted he sold to drug dealers.