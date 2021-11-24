Advisor to the PM on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has said that the petroleum levy will have to be increased by Rs4 per litre each month.

Petroleum rates to go up Rs4.95 per month, says Shaukat Tarin

Addressing a press conference along with Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Monday, he said that the tax net will have to be increased along with the business environment.

The minister said that the matters with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had been resolved and Pakistan would get US$1 billion. “The IMF has asked to continue the tax reforms. We have accepted it, which will increase the difficulties of the weak segment of the society,” he maintained.

He said that the international financial institutions have lauded the economic progress of Pakistan. “We will have to improve the performance of the government offices,” he added.

Shaukat Tarin said that electricity would have to be further increased in the coming few months. “We will gave to legislate for the autonomy of the State Bank of Pakistan,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar said that the government would have to increase the tariffs after a few months. “Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, conditions are very tough. The prices of daily-use items are skyrocketing,” he added.

He hoped that the economic situation would improve after getting the IMF programme.

On the other side, the the All Pakistan Petrol Pump Dealers Association (APPDA) called for a countrywide strike on November

25 over the government’s reluctance on hiking the dealers’ margin to 6 per cent.

As per details, in a press conference held in this regard, an official of the APPDA said that the time to negotiate had passed, adding that there will be no talks with the government now until their demands are met.

“There will be no leniency until their margin of commissioned has been hiked,” the official added.

The petrol pump dealers association had earlier announced to go on strike on November 5 following the call of the central organisation to demand the hike in commission but after their negotiations with the government, they called the strike off.

It may be mentioned here that the association has complained of operating petrol pumps with a meager margin, which has further taken a hit due to the ongoing inflation, rupee devaluation, lease and franchise issues with Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and the rising cost of doing business.

“Margins are fixed in absolute terms and have been increased by a few paisas based on CPI. Therefore, sustainable operation of pumps is not viable anymore, a situation which may lead to closures if margins are not revised upward by at least 6pc of the sale price,” the APPDA chairman had said.

It is pertinent to mention here that a meeting between the APPDA and government had agreed that a committee will resolve the issue of margins on a long term basis. However, the outcome will be converted into a summary for the federal cabinet’s economic coordination committee (ECC).