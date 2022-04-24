A man killed his brother and two women during an exchange of fire in Bangash village, Kachi Mominabad in Peshawar.

Peshawar man kills brother, two women over petty dispute

The injured include a brother and his son who were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ).

The police said that two brothers Amin Raza and Mastan Gul exchanged fire over a petty dispute in which Amin Raza Gul and two women of his house were killed. While, Mastan Gul and his son were injured.

