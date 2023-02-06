Former military ruler General Retired Pervez Musharraf’s body has arrived in Karachi via a special flight.

Pervez Musharraf’s body arrives in Karachi via special flight

The former military ruler passed away in Dubai at the age of 79 after a prolonged illness on Sunday.

The federal government sent a special plane to Dubai to bring Musharraf’s body to Pakistan.

His body was later transported to the Malir Cantt area from Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport.

The bereaved family formally approached Pakistan’s consulate in Dubai on Sunday, seeking permission to shift the mortal remains of Musharraf to his homeland.

It is pertinent to mention here that the former president’s mother was buried in Dubai while his father was laid to rest

in Karachi.

The sources have also intimated that the funeral prayer of the former president will be offered tomorrow (Tuesday) at 1:45pm at the Polo Ground in Malir Cantt, Karachi.

It should be noted that General (retd) Musharraf passed away in Dubai yesterday, where he had been under treatment for amyloidosis at the American Hospital in Dubai for a long time.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif, and other politicians had prayed for the ex-president’s forgiveness — who did not return to the country since 2016.

The 79-year-old former president and chief of army staff had been suffering from amyloidosis, a rare disease caused by a build-up of an abnormal protein called amyloid in organs and tissues throughout the body.