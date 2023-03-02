A pervert claimed he was trying to improve his English when he attempted to meet a 14-year-old girl for illicit relation while also sending her aubergine emojis and voicemails.

Pervert Claimed, ‘Was Trying to Improve English’ While Grooming Girl 14, in Preston

But Musa Bobat, 56, was snared by hunters outside his home in Blackpool Road, Preston, a court heard. David Clarke, prosecuting, told Preston Crown Court that in October 2021, a woman acting as a decoy for the group Child Online Safety Team – Newcastle Hunters logged onto the ‘Scout’ app with a profile purporting to be a teenage girl called Paige.

Almost immediately she was contacted by Bobat, using the screen name ‘Musa’ who opened the conversation by saying simply, ‘Good morning’. The woman quickly told Bobat she was 14, but undeterred Bobat quickly moved the conversation onto WhatsApp. He claimed he was 27 years old and living in Blackpool.

Mr Clarke said: “Within nine minutes of the first conversation he was suggesting they met up when her mum was at work. There were routine enquiries about where her mum was or if her dad was at work.”

Over the next three weeks, Bobat told the girl he loved her and suggested they went to a hotel for ‘relaxation and chat’. He sent aubergine emojis, and explained the hidden meaning of the symbol.

When ‘Paige’ said she was not experienced, Bobat told her he would show her what to do.

He sent her a YouTube video of how to kiss, and said they would kiss and hug when they met. In a voicemail, played in court, Bobat told the girl to search online for information about her body.

On November 10, members of the hunting group confronted Bobat about what he had been doing. He handed over two mobile phones which provided evidence for a prosecution. Following his arrest, Bobat, who used a Gujerati translator in court, claimed he had signed up to the app to make friends and was practicing his English with the teenage girl.

David Morton, defending, said Bobat was supported in court by his wife and son, and handed in letters from the Imam at his mosque, speaking of his good character. He said the defendant did not hide from what he had done and had attended a course in child online exploitation.

Sentencing, Judge Guy Mathieson branded Bobat a “disgrace”. He said: “Your conduct to what you thought was a 14-year-old girl was appalling. There is clear interest in what you said.

“To make matters worse, you pretended that this was all to do with trying to improve your English.

He handed Bobat a 15 month sentence suspended for two years with 30 days rehabilitation activity requirements.