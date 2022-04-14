Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has suspended the membership of 10 Members of Punjab Assembly (MPAs) hailing from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Pervaiz Elahi suspends membership of 10 PML-N MPAs

Some reliable sources from Punjab Assembly Secretariat told Minute Mirror that the membership of 10 MPAs has been suspended for damaging the property and furniture of the house.

The decision would be formally announced on the day of voting to give minimum time to MPAs to approach the Lahore High Court regarding the restoration of their membership, sources informed.

The speaker, who is also the ruling party’s

candidate for the slot of CM Punjab, conducted the proceedings secretly against the senior leaders of the PML-N, said the sources in the PA Secretariat. They said that the decision about suspension of the ten leaders of the PML-N was made on the recommendation of a committee which was investigating the matter.

An official picture of the damaged assembly furniture was also issued a few days back by the office of Punjab Assembly speaker. Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf have alleged that the MPAs of PML-N were involved in damaging the assembly property during the last proceeding of the house.