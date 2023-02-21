Pervaiz Elahi, Moonis along with PML-Q MPAs formally join PTI

Former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Moonis Elahi and 10 other Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) MPAs have formally joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ahead of the country’s general elections.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore alongside PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry, Elahi said he had always stood with former prime minister Imran Khan during “hard and testing times”.

“Pervaiz Elahi is quitting the PML-Q and is joining the PTI,” Fawad confirmed, adding that Elahi and his associates made sacrificed to stand with Tehreek-e-Insaf. He announced that Pervaiz Elahi will be the President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

“We will move forward over this step-in line with our party’s

constitution,” Fawad said.

Elahi also visited and held a meeting with Imran at his Zaman Park residence that was attended by senior party leaders from both sides.

Elahi vowed to stand firmly with Imran Khan, saying that they will continue to work for betterment of the country.

Earlier, in a statement about sacking Elahi, Shujaat said that the former Punjab chief minister “is banned from using PML-Q’s name in the future”.

The party’s president had earlier issued a show-cause notice to Elahi on January 16, suspending his membership for talking about the possibility of his party’s possible merger with the PTI.